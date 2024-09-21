Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $246.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $246.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GEV. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.42.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $245.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.08. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $250.85.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $27,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.