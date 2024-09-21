Royal Bank of Canada Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$66.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$69.63.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$54.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$48.67 and a 52-week high of C$64.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.80.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

