Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target to $219.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $219.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FERG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Ferguson Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of FERG opened at $196.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $147.62 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Ferguson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108,820 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

