Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $315.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $300.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $266.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.67.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total transaction of $1,079,568.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,020.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $771,495.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total transaction of $1,079,568.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,020.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,576 shares of company stock worth $16,957,573. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

