Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $4,482,240.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $4,482,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,886 shares in the company, valued at $40,521,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,500,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,716,831.44.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,524,218.20.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $3,170,947.50.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,019,315.60.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 65,605 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $2,415,576.10.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,150 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $3,202,749.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,249,211.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $3,336,960.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $3,286,080.00.

IOT opened at $49.42 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Samsara by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,974 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Samsara by 102.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Samsara by 18.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after buying an additional 1,841,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,464,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

