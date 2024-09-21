Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $3,057,534.96 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 66,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $3,057,534.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 882,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,624.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 20,491 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $756,322.81.

On Monday, July 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 21,112 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $726,675.04.

Samsara Stock Up 3.8 %

IOT opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $49.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Samsara by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

