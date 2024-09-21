Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPNS. Barclays raised their price target on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Sapiens International Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.92%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 954,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 155.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 364,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Further Reading

