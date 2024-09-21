Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $181.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.39.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $127.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,145.09 and a beta of 0.81. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.57.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,797 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,697,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,990,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after buying an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.