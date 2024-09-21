Snap’s (SNAP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their neutral rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snap from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.76.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Snap has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 97,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $906,778.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,287,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,255,241.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,511,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,569,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap by 2.5% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

