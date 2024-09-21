Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $346,487.31 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $346,487.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 753,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,188,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,144,700.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $193,302.55.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.56. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

