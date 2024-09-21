Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $50.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 396.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQM opened at $36.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.24). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Free Report

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.