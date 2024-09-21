Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.210-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $785.0 million-$810.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $812.0 million. Steelcase also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.000-1.000 EPS.

Steelcase Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $12.91 on Friday. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.17 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Steelcase

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $1,012,866.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,187 shares of company stock worth $2,410,861. 12.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steelcase

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.