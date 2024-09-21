Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

NYSE:STVN opened at €19.26 ($21.40) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €16.56 ($18.40) and a one year high of €35.56 ($39.51).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €254.92 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 173,546 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 861,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 60,920 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,370,000.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.