Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.08. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $523.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,856,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,472,000 after buying an additional 146,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Steven Madden by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 613,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 74,225 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 150,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 10.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 501,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

