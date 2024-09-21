StockNews.com Downgrades Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Hold

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

AVNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

AVNW stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.