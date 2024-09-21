StockNews.com Downgrades Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Hold

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,200,000 after acquiring an additional 80,312 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 197.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 82,774 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 61.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 228,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $684,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

