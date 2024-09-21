StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

APVO stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $21.56.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. As a group, analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:APVO Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

