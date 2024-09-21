StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %
APVO stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $21.56.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. As a group, analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.
