StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). Analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBRX Free Report ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

