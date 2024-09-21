StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of MBRX stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $15.75.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). Analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current year.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
