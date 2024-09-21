StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 15.7 %

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $596,750.00, a PE ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.35.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

