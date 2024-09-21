StockNews.com Upgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of PAR Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PAR Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PAR Technology stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PAR Technology by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,159,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,950,000 after buying an additional 50,793 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,320,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,199,000 after buying an additional 129,810 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in PAR Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 901,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,909,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 889,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,897,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

