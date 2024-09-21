Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. 4,614,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 12,590,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Specifically, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,087,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,394,000 after acquiring an additional 176,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sunrun by 142.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sunrun by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after acquiring an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Sunrun by 466.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

