Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Up 1.3% After Dividend Announcement

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $156.89 and last traded at $155.64. Approximately 1,058,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,001,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Target Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,706 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,958,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Target by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,785 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 59,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

