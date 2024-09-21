Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 287398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

