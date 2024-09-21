Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.69.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after acquiring an additional 877,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after acquiring an additional 790,684 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $44,412,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $165.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.74. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $167.29.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
