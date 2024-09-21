Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85-5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion. Terex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

NYSE:TEX opened at $51.83 on Friday. Terex has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Terex will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEX shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

