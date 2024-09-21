The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $305.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.48.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $248.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.48 and a 200-day moving average of $242.30. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total value of $12,532,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 674,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,841,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,402 shares of company stock valued at $109,864,184. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 57.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.