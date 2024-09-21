The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $695.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,542 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $11,294,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,199,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 224.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 860,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

