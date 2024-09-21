Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Caroline Rogge Sells 339 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Caroline Rogge sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$235.35, for a total value of C$79,782.97.

TSE:TRI opened at C$230.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$225.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$223.20. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of C$163.01 and a 1 year high of C$242.92.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.753 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$190.14.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

