Traders Buy High Volume of PayPal Call Options (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 157,997 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 103,667 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

