Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.87 million, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $43.40.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 340.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 70,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.