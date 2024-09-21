Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UBSFY

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Shares of UBSFY opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.