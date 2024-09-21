UBS Group Trims Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price to $37.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Halliburton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Halliburton to a moderate buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.17.

NYSE HAL opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,806,431,000 after buying an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $850,927,000 after purchasing an additional 782,093 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

