Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.36.
UTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 250,557 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE UTZ opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently -92.00%.
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
