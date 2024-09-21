Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on European Commercial REIT’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for European Commercial REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$36.04 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERE. Raymond James raised European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins raised shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

European Commercial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

