Viad (NYSE:VVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $41.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VVI. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Viad Stock Performance

NYSE VVI opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. Viad has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $740.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. Viad had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viad will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viad

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Viad by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Viad by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

