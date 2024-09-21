Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $308.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $279.00 to $308.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.22.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $284.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.65 and its 200-day moving average is $273.49. The company has a market cap of $518.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Visa by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,122 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 40.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,686 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 26,951.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,074 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Visa by 14,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,856 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

