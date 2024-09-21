Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DMO opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.34.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

