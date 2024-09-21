Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WES. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.75.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

