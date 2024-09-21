Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.61.

WCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Chandra Henry acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total value of C$204,400.00. Also, Director Chandra Henry acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$10.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.19. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$11.83.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$946.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.001005 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

