Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.62. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 484.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,187 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 47.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after buying an additional 463,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,772.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 199,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $13,809,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,708,000.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

