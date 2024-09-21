Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0087 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (PSWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies globally that are engaged in the cybersecurity industry. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics PSWD was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

