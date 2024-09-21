Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0087 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19.
Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Company Profile
