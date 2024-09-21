Zacks Research Comments on International Business Machines Co.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the technology company will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ FY2026 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

IBM stock opened at $217.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.38. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $218.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

