Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leidos in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $8.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Leidos Stock Up 0.6 %

LDOS opened at $157.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $159.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Leidos by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

