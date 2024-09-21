Zlatko (Zack) Bozinovski Purchases 1,190,593 Shares of Wellnex Life Limited (ASX:WNX) Stock

Wellnex Life Limited (ASX:WNX – Get Free Report) insider Zlatko (Zack) Bozinovski bought 1,190,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,002.45 ($16,893.55).

Wellnex Life Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52.

About Wellnex Life

Wellnex Life Limited develops health and wellness solutions in Australia. The company provides iron gummies under The Iron Company brand; natural energy products under the Wakey Wakey brand; sleep aid products under the Nighty Night brand; teeth whitening products under Mr Bright brand; over-the-counter medicines under the Pharmacy Own brand; and pain relief product under the Wagner Liquigesics brand.

