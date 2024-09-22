Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Stock analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Affirm from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Affirm from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. Affirm has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 3.51.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.31. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,351 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,045 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Affirm by 94.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 82.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

