Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $133.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 537,072 shares in the company, valued at $64,448,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,451 shares of company stock worth $95,552,289 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,348 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Airbnb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

