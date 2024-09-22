Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$25.80 Average PT from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$28.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.04. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.80 and a 52 week high of C$28.66. The firm has a market cap of C$11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 1.4766404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$286,414.32. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.73, for a total value of C$567,150.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,910 shares of company stock worth $2,060,405. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.