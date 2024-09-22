Alclear Investments Ii, Llc Sells 150,000 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $4,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alclear Investments Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Secure alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 122,579 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $3,804,852.16.

On Monday, September 9th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $7,049,002.05.

Clear Secure Price Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.65. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,866,000 after buying an additional 1,111,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Clear Secure by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clear Secure by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,103,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,358,000 after purchasing an additional 757,528 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Clear Secure by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,199,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 902,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Clear Secure by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,099,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 808,515 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YOU

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.