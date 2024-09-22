Aligos Therapeutics’ (ALGS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,100.48% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aligos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,538,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.