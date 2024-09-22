Aligos Therapeutics’ (ALGS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $30.00.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,100.48% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
