Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $999.12 million, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,066.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $616,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,591 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 348,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 55,403 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

